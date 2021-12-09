Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,704 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Target by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,640 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Target by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 95,754 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,148,000 after acquiring an additional 36,454 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in Target by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 18,145 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 17,279 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,359 shares of company stock worth $9,177,700. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

Shares of TGT opened at $239.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $166.82 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $114.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 26.49%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

