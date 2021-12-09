Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 185.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PH opened at $316.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $308.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.16. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $247.41 and a 1-year high of $334.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.72.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.83%.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total value of $872,174.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Melius raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.06.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

