Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.99

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.99 and traded as high as C$10.85. Pason Systems shares last traded at C$10.60, with a volume of 91,436 shares changing hands.

PSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Pason Systems from C$11.00 to C$12.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Pason Systems to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Pason Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pason Systems to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.25.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$873.60 million and a P/E ratio of 42.91.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$57.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$51.75 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Pason Systems Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is currently 80.97%.

Pason Systems Company Profile (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

