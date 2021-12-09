Patten & Patten Inc. TN Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 38.0% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 18,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 68.4% during the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD opened at $166.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.66. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

