Patten & Patten Inc. TN Cuts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.73.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $77.76 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $86.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.55 and its 200 day moving average is $79.10. The stock has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.51%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,386 shares of company stock worth $11,298,048. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

