Patten & Patten Inc. TN Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,004,000 after buying an additional 1,561,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 57.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,496,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,520,000 after buying an additional 3,100,991 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 901,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,937,000 after buying an additional 31,435 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 833,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,774,000 after buying an additional 175,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 802,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,196,000 after buying an additional 39,643 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV opened at $65.19 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $53.62 and a one year high of $65.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.79.

