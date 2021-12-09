Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $533,000 Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,140 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,052,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $1,687,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna downgraded Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. New Street Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.69.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $157.29 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.53 and a 52-week high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.32.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

