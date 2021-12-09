Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 135 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PM. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $495,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 14.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 51,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PM. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $89.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $139.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.34 and a 52-week high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

