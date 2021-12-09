Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stake Lifted by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 942 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.2% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.0% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 32.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $476.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.88.

PAYC stock opened at $435.74 on Thursday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $302.44 and a 12-month high of $558.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.71, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $492.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $441.17.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $256.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.