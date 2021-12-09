PDS Planning Inc Boosts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,145 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.5% in the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Comcast by 3.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 4,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.4% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.0% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 18,461 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 43,559 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $48.94 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $48.15 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.87.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

