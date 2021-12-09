PDS Planning Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,613 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,550 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.24.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $57.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.47. The stock has a market cap of $240.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

