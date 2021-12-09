PDS Planning Inc Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

PDS Planning Inc trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 125.4% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Shares of VT stock opened at $107.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.03. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

