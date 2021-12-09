PDS Planning Inc Increases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,282 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $801.97.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $1,068.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 345.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,003.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $793.89. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $539.49 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.43, for a total transaction of $2,600,100.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,839,796 shares of company stock worth $3,094,070,860. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.