Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peabody Energy Corporation is a coal company. It provides voice in advocating for sustainable mining, energy access and clean coal technologies. The company serves metallurgical and thermal coal customers primarily in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming, Illinois, Indiana and Australia. Peabody Energy Corporation is based in St Louis, United States. “

BTU has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Benchmark upgraded Peabody Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE:BTU opened at $10.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.44. Peabody Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.81.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.13). Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Peabody Energy will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peabody Energy news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 77,821 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $1,157,976.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 174,998 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $2,644,219.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,696,544 shares of company stock valued at $27,306,910. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 477.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,322,491 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $58,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053,708 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,377,741 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $79,538,000 after buying an additional 393,202 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 271.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,053,728 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $74,745,000 after buying an additional 3,694,243 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,575,437 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $67,662,000 after buying an additional 450,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,199,157 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $17,439,000 after buying an additional 1,548,412 shares in the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

