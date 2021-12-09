PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on January 31st

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has decreased its dividend by 19.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a payout ratio of 96.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to earn $1.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.5%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.26. The stock had a trading volume of 434 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,996. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.13. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.86 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $97,502.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,829 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.07% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PMT shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.55.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

