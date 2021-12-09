Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.98. 6,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,809. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.93. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.44 and a twelve month high of $54.48.

