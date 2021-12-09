Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $7.09 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 646.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,962 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $7,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 538.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at $60,000.

SMH stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $312.23. 47,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,839,165. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.16. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $210.41 and a 52 week high of $318.82.

