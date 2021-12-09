Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 105,771 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,704 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 105,771 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,480,518 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $22,322,220,000 after buying an additional 3,978,161 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Comcast by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,895,902,000 after buying an additional 6,432,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Comcast by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,761,419 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,736,816,000 after buying an additional 3,795,262 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Comcast by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,425,236,000 after buying an additional 12,066,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,017,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,265,121,000 after buying an additional 2,228,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.97. 291,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,992,355. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $48.15 and a 52 week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.42.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

