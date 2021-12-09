PGGM Investments Increases Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 480,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,661 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in FMC were worth $43,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FMC in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in FMC by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in FMC in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

Shares of FMC stock opened at $108.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.86. FMC Co. has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $106,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.93.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.