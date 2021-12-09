PGGM Investments Increases Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 606,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.27% of Incyte worth $41,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Incyte by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INCY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.30.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $67.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.72. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $61.91 and a 1-year high of $101.47.

In other Incyte news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $26,712.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

