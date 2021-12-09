PGGM Investments Sells 26,143 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

PGGM Investments lessened its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,143 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.09% of KLA worth $45,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 124,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 14.0% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at about $1,667,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at about $13,020,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of KLA by 3.6% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,273 shares of company stock worth $3,273,660. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KLAC. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KGI Securities raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on KLA in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.65.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $421.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.34. KLA Co. has a one year low of $252.02 and a one year high of $428.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

