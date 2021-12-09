PGGM Investments Takes Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 183,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,659,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 184.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $42,000. 99.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $186.26 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.49 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.82.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 8,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,636 shares of company stock worth $6,940,012. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.17.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

