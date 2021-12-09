Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 608,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,286 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $57,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 92.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $89.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $139.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.34 and a 52 week high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

