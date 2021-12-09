Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,956. Photronics has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.54.
In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $82,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,900 shares of company stock valued at $122,782. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.
About Photronics
Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.
