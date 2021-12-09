Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 3.93%. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

NASDAQ PLAB traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,956. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.54. Photronics has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.87.

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 6,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $82,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,900 shares of company stock valued at $122,782. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Photronics stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,613 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.15% of Photronics worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

PLAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

