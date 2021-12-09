Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 27.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PHR stock traded down $11.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.96. The stock had a trading volume of 98,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,644. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.78. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.54 and a beta of 1.39. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $81.59.

In related news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 10,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $379,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 1,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $112,604.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,714 shares of company stock worth $1,495,876. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Phreesia by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Phreesia by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Phreesia by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,358,000 after acquiring an additional 66,042 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.77.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

