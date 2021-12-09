PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.45

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.45 and traded as high as C$4.65. PHX Energy Services shares last traded at C$4.64, with a volume of 1,002,739 shares.

Separately, ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PHX Energy Services in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$226.12 million and a PE ratio of 14.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$93.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$93.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from PHX Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. PHX Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently 39.81%.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.53, for a total value of C$45,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$674,517. Also, Senior Officer Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 64,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.02, for a total value of C$324,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,421 shares in the company, valued at C$343,473.42. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,100 shares of company stock worth $394,721.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:PHX)

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.