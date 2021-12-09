Pi Financial Lowers Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Price Target to C$2.50

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) had its target price decreased by Pi Financial to C$2.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Pi Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Calibre Mining in a report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Calibre Mining to C$2.50 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of CXB stock opened at C$1.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$438.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31. Calibre Mining has a one year low of C$1.24 and a one year high of C$2.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$99.73 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Calibre Mining will post 0.3274219 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp.

