Pickle Finance Price Reaches $8.59 on Major Exchanges (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 9th. During the last week, Pickle Finance has traded down 14% against the US dollar. Pickle Finance has a market capitalization of $15.93 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.59 or 0.00017816 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pickle Finance Coin Profile

Pickle Finance (CRYPTO:PICKLE) is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,859,870 coins and its circulating supply is 1,854,699 coins. Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance . Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

