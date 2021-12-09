Pinkcoin (PINK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $36,814.00

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $36,814.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 49% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.80 or 0.00290496 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00010794 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00009349 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003398 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00012748 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000203 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 458,299,458 coins and its circulating supply is 433,039,022 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

