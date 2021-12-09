Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited (ASX:PNI) Insider Buys A$31,440.00 in Stock

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited (ASX:PNI) insider Lorraine Berends bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$15.72 ($11.07) per share, with a total value of A$31,440.00 ($22,140.85).
The company has a current ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20.
About Pinnacle Investment Management Group
