Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 6.7% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MHI opened at $12.12 on Thursday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $13.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.18.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 31,882 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

