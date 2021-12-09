Piper Sandler Trims Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Target Price to $34.00

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 61.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UDMY. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.36.

Shares of NASDAQ UDMY opened at $21.07 on Thursday. Udemy has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $32.62.

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

