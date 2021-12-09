Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Planet Fitness posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLNT has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.92.

PLNT stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $88.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,456. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $67.89 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.32 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $14,410,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,259,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,925,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at about $657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

