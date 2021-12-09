Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Buys Shares of 6,755 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,161,000 after buying an additional 1,028,868 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,978,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,581,000 after buying an additional 852,945 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,085,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,612,000 after buying an additional 908,734 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,703,000 after buying an additional 687,258 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,414,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,111,000 after buying an additional 196,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI opened at $59.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.68. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.34.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

See Also: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.