Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Buys Shares of 6,755 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,161,000 after buying an additional 1,028,868 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,978,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,581,000 after buying an additional 852,945 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,085,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,612,000 after buying an additional 908,734 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,703,000 after buying an additional 687,258 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,414,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,111,000 after buying an additional 196,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.
ATVI opened at $59.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.68. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $104.53.
ATVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.34.
About Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.
