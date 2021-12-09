Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC cut its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.4% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Southern by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southern by 5.5% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 2.1% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 25,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SO. Guggenheim raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,976,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,850 shares of company stock worth $754,257. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SO opened at $64.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a one year low of $56.69 and a one year high of $67.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.29%.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

