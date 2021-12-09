Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Nucor by 24.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 126,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,148,000 after acquiring an additional 24,946 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in Nucor by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 311,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,849,000 after buying an additional 27,778 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,665,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 54,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NUE opened at $112.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.72 and a 200 day moving average of $105.83. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $47.94 and a 52 week high of $128.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.69%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.42.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

