PM CAPITAL Ltd Purchases 13,420 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

PM CAPITAL Ltd grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,656,856 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,420 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan makes up 10.1% of PM CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. PM CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $53,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 25,704 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 19,797 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

FCX stock opened at $38.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.06. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

