Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) will report sales of $54.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Porch Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.09 million to $54.15 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Porch Group will report full year sales of $194.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $194.94 million to $195.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $304.18 million, with estimates ranging from $288.46 million to $319.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Porch Group.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRCH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCH traded down $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $18.24. 926,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,801. Porch Group has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average of $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

In related news, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $2,333,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $27,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,147 shares of company stock worth $3,613,300 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRCH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,277,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,626,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Porch Group by 73.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,148,000 after purchasing an additional 856,816 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,724,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

