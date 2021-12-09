Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) SVP Bradly A. Harper Sells 1,877 Shares

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $187,587.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of POST stock opened at $101.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.42 and a 200-day moving average of $107.85. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $91.79 and a one year high of $117.91.
Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Post had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Post during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Post during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Post during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Post by 71.8% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Post by 329.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.
Post Company Profile
Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.
