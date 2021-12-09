Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) SVP Bradly A. Harper Sells 1,877 Shares

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $187,587.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of POST stock opened at $101.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.42 and a 200-day moving average of $107.85. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $91.79 and a one year high of $117.91.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Post had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on POST shares. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Post during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Post during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Post during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Post by 71.8% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Post by 329.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

