PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) was upgraded by Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $190.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PPG. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.97.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $164.82 on Tuesday. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $132.10 and a 52-week high of $182.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.40 and a 200-day moving average of $162.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,912 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its position in PPG Industries by 341.1% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 7,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,034,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $905,000. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

