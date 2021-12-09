Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $45.23

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$45.23 and traded as low as C$42.78. Precision Drilling shares last traded at C$43.61, with a volume of 66,596 shares trading hands.

PD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Precision Drilling has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.29.

The stock has a market cap of C$580.20 million and a P/E ratio of -3.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$49.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$45.23.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported C($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($1.66) by C($1.20). The firm had revenue of C$253.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$262.73 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Co. will post -2.7399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Precision Drilling (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

