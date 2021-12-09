Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) shares rose 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $99.97 and last traded at $99.97. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.20.

PRBZF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Premium Brands from C$149.00 to C$156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$148.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$123.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$129.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$141.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Premium Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.65.

Premium Brands Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of a variety of specialty food products. It operates through the Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution segments. The Specialty Foods segment includes the specialty food manufacturing businesses. The Premium Food Distribution segment is comprised of the differentiated distribution and wholesale businesses, and certain seafood processing businesses.

