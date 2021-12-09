Private Advisory Group LLC Acquires 2,181 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,680 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.6% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.54.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $153.34 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $142.04 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $278.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

