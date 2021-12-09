Private Advisory Group LLC Boosts Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 52,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 41.6% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 72,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $81.36 on Thursday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $65.07 and a 52-week high of $82.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

