Private Advisory Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Albemarle by 360.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total value of $10,044,155.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total transaction of $146,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,881 shares of company stock valued at $11,205,065. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle stock opened at $264.64 on Thursday. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $133.82 and a 12-month high of $291.48. The stock has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.02, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $251.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. HSBC lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.15.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

