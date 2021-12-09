Private Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Private Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 54.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,831 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDP. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,060,000. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 625,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,072,000 after acquiring an additional 39,198 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 42.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,967,000 after acquiring an additional 23,582 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 140.0% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 36,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 21,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,528,000.

PDP opened at $95.81 on Thursday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $78.43 and a twelve month high of $101.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.94.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

