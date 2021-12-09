Private Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC owned 0.81% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FMHI. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $56.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.90. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $53.12 and a 1-year high of $57.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.