Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at SVB Leerink

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) had its price objective hoisted by SVB Leerink from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen began coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Privia Health Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Truist cut their price objective on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.63.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVA opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.65. Privia Health Group has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $50.77.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Privia Health Group will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 28,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $800,807.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pamplona Capital Partners Iii, sold 1,791,175 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $49,615,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,554,753 shares of company stock valued at $126,183,893 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,353,890,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $291,754,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,562,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,079,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

