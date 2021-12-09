PROG (NYSE:PRG) Trading Down 2.4%

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) shares were down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $42.49 and last traded at $42.50. Approximately 44,342 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 547,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.53.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRG shares. Stephens cut PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Get PROG alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.36.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. PROG had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $650.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. PROG’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in PROG by 224.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PROG in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in PROG by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PROG in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PROG in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PROG (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.